Martha Eckhardt
Memoriams

Martha (Marty) Eckhardt, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Cadillac on August 24, 2022.

Martha was born in Battle Creek, MI in 1936 to Harold (Pat) and Annabelle Conroy. She and her family moved to Bellaire, MI when Martha was 12 years old. She graduated from Bellaire High School where she participated in basketball and cheerleading.

Martha was always very involved in her community. She was a long-time Red Cross volunteer, making phone calls to coordinate support and working local blood drives. She was a founding member of the Daisy Chain group at the Cadillac Elk's Lodge. Martha was also an active parishioner at St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Martha was deeply proud of her Irish heritage. The two trips she made to Ireland were real highlights in her life.

She loved all different kinds of crafts. In her later years, her favorite was the weekly card-making class at the Cadillac Senior Center. No matter what the occasion, if you received a card from Martha, it was most likely hand-made with great attention to detail.

Martha is survived by her husband, Burton, and their five sons: Marvin (Mary) of Downers Grove, IL; Charles (Brenda) of Mesick, MI; John (Diane) of Lynnfield, MA; Pete of Cadillac, MI and Phillip of New York, NY. She had three granddaughters whom she treasured: Sarah, Annabelle, and Lorelei.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother, Ada Conroy. Four of her seven siblings also preceded her.

At Martha's request, cremation has taken place.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"