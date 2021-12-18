Martha Ellen (Shawley) Kalmbach, 85, of Cadillac passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021at Curry House Assisted Living, with family by her side.
Martha was born on February 13, 1936, in Wyandotte, Michigan to George and Genevra (Armentrout) Shawley. She went to high school in River Rouge, Michigan. Martha earned her bachelor's degree with a major in education from the University of Michigan. She taught elementary school briefly prior to raising her three children. She was a devoted and loving mother, aunt, and grandmother. She taught again for several years after her children were grown. Martha entered into marriage with Otto William Kalmbach on August 23, 1958, in River Rouge, and they moved to Cadillac, where they lived for over 63 years.
She enjoyed playing flute, teaching flute and joining the Cadillac Symphony Orchestra for several years. She was a very active member of Temple Hill Baptist Church, serving in various ministries there. Martha had a heart for missions. She enjoyed her rose garden, and often brought in fresh flowers for the home.
Martha is survived by her loving husband, Otto William Kalmbach of Cadillac; her three children, Otto Steven Kalmbach of Cadillac, Anna (Daniel) Kragt of Wolcottville, Indiana, Sara Kalmbach of Grand Rapids; her four grandchildren: Rebecca (Blaise) Kragt of Wolcottville, Indiana, Caleb (Allie) Kragt of Vandalia, Ohio, Benjamin Kragt of Wolcottville and Abigail (Truman) Finnell currently of Copenhagen, Denmark; two great-grandchildren, Reuben Kragt and Lydia Kragt; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Generva Shawley and her sister, Mary (Leo) Dinnan.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be directed to CRU for Tim and Peggy Bontekoe #0257347, or for Missions Outreach through Temple Hill Baptist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
