MCBAIN — Martha Louise Nolan, age 89 of McBain, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born on September 23, 1930 in North Branch Township, Lapeer County to Bernard and Martha (Swoish) Schlaud. She married George Nolan on June 24, 1950 at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in North Branch, he preceded her in death on September 12, 1997. Louise is a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion and formerly a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church of McBain. She taught catechism, was a coordinator, did readings, and had been a lector. She had bowled on two bowling leagues, sold Avon, Tupperware, and Stanley home products. She was also active in the Special Olympics and 4-H.
She is survived by her children, James (Deborah) Nolan of Marion, Richard (Lynne) Nolan of Marion, David (Kimberly) Nolan of McBain, Ann Marie (Thomas) Hubbard of Birch Run, William (Gayle) Nolan of Marion, Anita (James) Napora of Allendale, Cheryl (William) Dever of Dorr, Karen Boonstra of Marion, Kathy (Scott) Butler of McBain, and Thomas Nolan of McBain. She has 33 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is her sister, Trudy (Tony) Donato of Florida; in-laws, Dorothy Nolan of North Branch, Ellen Schlaud of North Branch, Rita Schlaud of North Branch, and Paul Nolan of Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Elizabeth Helmboldt; two great-grandchildren, Ryan Nolan Jr. and Pierce Hocquard; siblings, Clarence (Dorothy) Schlaud, Peter (Stella) Schlaud, Fred (Celia) Schlaud, Dwayne Schlaud, Helen (Edwin) Hoffman, Theresa (Fred) DeTavenier, Barbara (Ned) Walton; and in-laws, Jack Nolan, Francis Schlaud, Bernard Schlaud, Katherine (Patrick) Beckett, and G.D. (Elizabeth) Helmboldt.
Private family funeral services will be held at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion, Thursday with Father Joe Fix officiating. Private visitation and Rosary will take place.
Burial will take place in the Riverside Township Cemetery, Missaukee County, at noon on Thursday and everyone is invited to attend. If you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are not feeling well please do not attend.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the St. Agnes Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Thoughts and prayers can be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
