Martha May Yarhouse, of Evart, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at home with her family at her side. She was 90. Martha was born on April 4, 1930 in Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan, to Herbert and Lucy (Baldwin) Leyder. On August 14, 1948 she married Earnest C. Yarhouse in Marion. They made their home and raised their family in Hartwick Twp. where they enjoyed farming together until his passing on January 10, 2006.
Martha was known as "Aunt Martha" to several kids she babysat for and treated like her own. She attended the Avondale United Methodist Church and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Martha is survived by: two sons, Terry (Robin) Yarhouse of Lake and Keith Yarhouse of Evart; two grandchildren, Angela (Matt) Weaver of Midland and Nathan (Rachelle) Yarhouse of Farwell; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Aiden, Asher, Mya and Parker; two sisters, Marie Miller of Flushing, Pauline (Dick) McKay of Evart; one sister-in-law, Reva Leyder of Big Rapids and numerous nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
Martha was preceded in death by; her parents, husband, Earnest; twin brothers, Paul and Junior Leyder; sister, Ruth (Louie) Grandy and brother-in-law, Chuck Miller.
The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1st at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Family only funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. that day with Pastor Greg Yarhouse officiating.
