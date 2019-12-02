Martha Root

CADILLAC — Martha Root, age 77, of Cadillac and formerly of Lake City and McBain, passed away Nov. 30, 2019 at Samaritas in Cadillac. She was born on Dec. 15, 1941 in Arcadia, Missouri to Edna Persons and her father. She served in the US Army as a WAC doing cryptography. She attended the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lake City. Martha worked at Curves for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, knitting, gardening and coloring.

She is survived by her children, Donald E. McGuire of St. Robert, Missouri, Leann (John) DuVall of Lake City, Kevin F. McGuire, Kenneth N. McGuire of Columbus, Ohio, David S. McGuire of Uriah, Alabama, and Dawn (Jim) Atwood of Manton. She has 19 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. Surviving are two sisters, Betty Roe of Florida and Donna Holland of South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Crosby and her stepfather, Neil Crosby and a brother Johnny Crosby.

The family will hold services at a later date. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

