LUTHER — Martha Rozanna Bird of Luther passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 93.
Martha was born June 20, 1926 in Detroit to Horace Bloom “H.B.‘ and Gazella (Sebree) Kreider and they preceded her in death. On August 14, 1947 in Iron Mountain, Michigan she married Donald E. Bird and he preceded her in death in 1985.
She loved babies and was a fantastic mother. Martha loved spending time with her family and especially grandchildren. After her children were grown she was a cook at Pineview Boys Home. Martha helped many families by helping care for older family members. Martha was a fantastic cook and baker and was known for her cinnamon rolls. She loved making decorative pillows and crochet dishcloths that she shared with her family. Martha attended church all her life and was a faithful member of Evart Bible Methodist Church, Edgetts Wesleyan and Harvest Worship Center.
Martha is survived by her children, David (Keren) Bird of Traverse City, Daniel (Diana) Bird of Olivet, Maribeth Teixeira of Porterville, California, Timothy Bird of Vestaburg, Michigan, Rebekah (Dale) Wohlgemuth of Fish Camp, California, Thomas (Dinah) Bird of Alma, Ruthanne (Michael) Ferris of Lowell, Mark (Kristen) Bird of Alexandria, Kentucky, Michael (Marcella) Bird of Palo Verde, California; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; siblings, Frances (Dan) Thompson of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, H. James (Kathryn) Kreider of Intercession City, Florida, Ruth Dexter of Jackson, Michigan, Anna (Larry) Bontrager of Cadillac; in-laws, Jim Green of Ottawa, Tennessee and Carol Kreider of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tony Albarello of Crystal Falls, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Bird; a brother, Paul Kreider; and sisters, Esther Green and Mary Albarello.
Private family services will be held at Edgetts Wesleyan Church with Pastor Dan Miller and Pastor Mike Green officiating. Burial will be at East Ellsworth Cemetery in Lake County.
A public memorial service will take place at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon International.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.