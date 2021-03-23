Martin Koolstra age 70 of McBain, passed away on March 21, 2021 at his home in McBain. He was born on May 8, 1950 at Crookston, Minnesota, to Peter and Hildegarde (Lyczewski) Koolstra. He married Sandra Lee Koolstra on Sept. 5, 1992 in Houghton Lake and she preceded him in death on July 7, 2009.
Martin had been a dairy farmer most of his working years. He was a past member of the Aetna Christian Reformed Church. He like to hunt, play softball, travel, play pool, and enjoyed all outdoor activities.
He is survived by his children, Kelly Koolstra of Punta Gorda, Florida and Jay (Jennifer) Koolstra of Lake City. His grandchildren are, Marina, Mya, Dean, Lian and Sky Koolstra and Kayla, Lily, and Shaun Church. Surviving siblings are, Hazel (Don) Stolte of Arkansas, Rose VanHaitsma of McBain and in-laws, Bernice Koolstra of Lake City and Deb Koolstra of McBain. He was preceded in death by parents, siblings, Wybe Koolstra, Dave Koolstra , brother- in- law, Chester VanHaitsma and a niece, Linda Koolstra.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at the Aetna Christian Reformed Church with Rev. James Martin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12 Noon until the time of the service at 2:00P.M. Burial will take place in the Aetna Cemetery, Missaukee County. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
