Martin Phillip "Marty" Dahlstrom of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Michigan Medicine Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was 48.

Marty was born April 23, 1973 in Cadillac, Michigan. Marty graduated from Cadillac High School. He worked for many years at HighPoint Auto in Cadillac. Marty also worked for Peterson's Service Station both as a teenager and later as an adult. He worked for Wexford County Sheriff Office through Community Corrections as a Work-Release Supervisor. He enjoyed diving in his younger years serving on the Wexford County Dive team. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.

His is survived by his wife, Samantha (Fosmore) Dahlstrom; his daughter, Alexis Dahlstrom (Nick Perry); step-daughter, Alazeah Reed all of Cadillac. He is also survived by his father, Martin E. (Pam) Dahlstrom of Cadillac; his mother, Colleen (Jon) Peterson of Manistee; his sister, Melissa Dahlstrom and her son, Richard Willis; his sister, Mandy (Brian) Dahlstrom- Rood and their children: Carmen, Derek, Parker and Riley all of Cadillac. Marty is also survived by his grandmother, Dottie Webster and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving are in-laws: Valerie Balcom of Cadillac, George Fosmore of Petoskey; brother-in-law, George (Devon) Fosmore of Petoskey.

Marty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Gladys Dahlstrom and Gale Webster.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday, February 28, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.

An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

