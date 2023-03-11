Martin V. Beilfuss, age 84 of Reed City, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by his children.
He was born in Chase Township of Lake County on March 19, 1938, the son of the late Vern and Alma (Cunningham) Beilfuss. Martin was a lifelong engineer—always figuring out how things work. Starting at the young age of 2, he learned that his brother's watch no longer ticked after trying to open it with a hammer. Fortunately, he experienced better success at age 4 with installing motors on bicycles. Throughout Martin's life, he designed and fabricated several products. As Martin grew up, he enjoyed playing baseball; this led to a great love for the Detroit Tigers. He also became an avid fisherman and hunter at a young age with his dear friend, Tharell Toman—later to be joined by Bob Hays. Martin graduated from Reed City High School in 1957. He went to work at Cal Reed in 1958 before being drafted into the United States Army in 1961. Martin returned to Cal Reed (then Gardner Denver) in 1963 and remained working there through another name change to Cooper Industries until moving with the company in 1986 to Cheraw, SC. After retirement, he moved back to Reed City where he continued to enjoy fishing, hunting, doing yardwork, and sightseeing.
Martin is survived by his children Ronald Beilfuss and Lisa Beilfuss; his sister Ellen Addington; sister-in-law Mary Ann Beilfuss; and 10 nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his sisters Lois Toman, Wilma Beilfuss, and Eva Beilfuss; and his brother Wayne Beilfuss.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. Luncheon for family and close friends will be provided after the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Martin's name to:
Centrica Care Navigators - Hospice Care, 7100 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009-9423.
