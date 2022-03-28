Marvin C. TeBos, age 94, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior at his home on March 26 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 30, 1927 to Nick and Stella (Bogard) TeBos at the family home.
He attended school in Falmouth and McBain, graduating from the McBain Northern Michigan Christian School in 1944. After 4 months of factory work in Grand Rapids, he returned to the family farm where he worked until he stayed home to care for his wife. He never retired.
In 1950 he met Ruth VanHouten and they were married in October of 1952. They were married nearly 67 years, until her death in 2019.
Marve loved his family especially when they got together for special occasions. All meals started with saying the Lord's Prayer together. Above all, he loved the Lord. He was content with what God gave him and always knew the difference between his needs and his wants.
He loved farming but managed to find time to go fishing both ice fishing and summer fishing. He had fond memories of his trips to Canada. He was also an avid bowler, spending over 50 years bowling at Parkview. He loved playing cards, always more competitive than he let on. Mornings would find him at Duane's dishing out and taking in knowledge at the "wisdom table".
Marvin was a lifetime member of the Aetna Christian Reformed Church, serving as a deacon and elder. He also served on the NMCS board. He was a member of the local Farm Bureau and served on the Missaukee County DHIA board.
He is survived by Children, Beverly (Brian) Wispelwey of Charlottesville, Virginia, Karla TeBos of Middleville, son, Ken (Carol) TeBos of Falmouth and son-in-law, Dean Helms of Byron Center. He has 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He has one brother, Jerry (Mary) TeBos of Byron Center, in-laws, Ed (Joyce) VanHouten of Marion and Agnes VanHouten of Grand Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ruth, daughter, Marlene Helms, sister, Gladys (Harold) Kuipers, in-laws, John & Anne Vennema, Bill & Betty VanHouten, Ed VanDrie, Grace & Al Pluger, Henry & Lois VanHouten, Len VanHouten, Dorothy VanSetten, Delores VanHouten, Herm & Rita VanHouten and Esther VanHouten.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 31 at 11:00 A.M. at the Aetna Christian Reformed Church with Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial will take place in the Aetna Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, and from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aetna Christian Reformed Church or Hospice of Michigan. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfh@hotmail.com
Special thanks to the staff at Duane's for making sure he always had his two slices of French toast and coffee. Thank you, also to Hospice of Michigan for the fantastic care given to Marve.
