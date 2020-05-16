MANTON — Marvin Edward Wallender, of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home. He was 76.
Marvin was born on March 19, 1944 in North Dakota to William and Margaret (Flemmer) Wallender. After a chance encounter with a young lady named Linda during her collegiate time at Mankato State University, Marvin joined the former Linda Rowland in marriage on December 30, 1967. The couple celebrated over 50 years together, until her passing in July of 2018.
Marvin became a graduate of Grand Valley State University and like his wife, became an educator for Lake City Schools for many years. Marvin enjoyed his time teaching and fondly remember the years supporting Manton Athletics serving concessions; a dedication that earned both he and Linda a lifelong pass to sporting events. Marvin had a passion and love for animals and people. He spent almost every year alongside his wife helping to clean up the camp at Lake Louise, volunteering for the Relay For Life, the Crop Walk, and the March of Dimes. But without a doubt, Marvin cherished the memories he created visiting Frankenmuth.
Marvin is survived by his loving family sons, Jeremy (Sarah) Wallender of Manton, and Greg (Veronique) Wallender of California; his daughter, Kelly Poynor of Manton; seven grandchildren, Madison, Cooper, Ella, Jack, Adalyn, Griffin, and Max; one brother, Ron; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wallender; his parents and siblings, Billy, Duane, and Carol.
Private family services will be held and interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Manton, where he will again be able to be at the side of his beloved wife, Linda.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Animal Shelter.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
