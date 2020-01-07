CADILLAC — Marvin James Sharp of Cadillac passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Metron of Big Rapids. He was 80.
Marvin was born on June 6, 1939 in Cherry Grove Township, Wexford County, Michigan to Raymond and Janette (Pritchard) Sharp and they preceded him in death. In January of 1968 he married the former Sandra K. Ryan and she preceded him in death in May of 2017.
Marv graduated from Mesick High School and later went on to serve in the United States Army. Returning from his service to our country he began his career and was the owner/operator of Marv’s Auto Parts and Salvage for more than 25 years. Later Marv was employed by M66 Auto Parts for several years. Marv was a former member of the Cadillac Moose Lodge and he enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and attending truck pulls and drag races.
Survivors include his children: Jim Sharp (Rhonda Hooker) of Cadillac and Roxanne Wright (Doran Duvernois) of Bay City; five grandchildren: Ryan (Kate) Wright, Kotey Wright, Kyle Wright, Mindy (Josh) Tobias, and Sierra Sharp; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce (Jerry) Cozart of Arkansas.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Shirley Galvanek, Ken Sharp, Judy Whitney, Lloyd Sharp, Devere Sharp, Raymond Sharp Jr. and infant siblings, Robert and Stella Sharp.
A memorial gathering will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac. Marv’s final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
