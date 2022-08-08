Marvin M. Bazuin 95, of McBain went home to be with his Lord on August 6, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. Marvin was born on September 22, 1926 in Richland Township in Missaukee County to Lew and Nellie (Bouwma) Bazuin. He married Cynthia Jean Agema on September 2, 1949 at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church and have been married 72 years.
Marv is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia Jean Bazuin of McBain, his four children, Sue (Rick) Cox of Edinburg, Pa., Ron (Jan) Bazuin, Carol (Les) VanDrie both of McBain, and Mary (Robert) Hill of Quakertown, Pa., six grandchildren, Rachel (Steve) Yeager, Josh (Brittany) Cox, Mark Cox, Rebecca Bazuin, Cindy Bazuin, and Bill (Brandy) Baas, and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Lewis Bazuin Jr.; brother-in-law, Casper Dick; two sisters-in-law, Bertie Agema and Ruth Clayton. His special caregiver that was like family, Toni Schierbeek of McBain.
Marv was preceded in death by one brother, John (Effie) Bazuin; four sisters, Alice (Lawrence) Johnson, Henrietta (Dave) Smith, Leone (Everett) VanderMeulen, and Pearl (Anton) Spoelma; sister-in-law, Tina Bazuin, two great granddaughters, Haley Anders-Bazuin and Amber Fitzgerald and two sons-in-law, Douglas Baas and David Carlson. Marve was also preceded by his in-laws, Ted and Jane Agema and Alvin and Gazina Agema.
Marv was a member of the former McBain Christian Reformed Church for 88 years. He was an elder there for many of those years. He was currently a member of the Prosper Christian Reformed Church. Marv worked for 20 years in several body shops in the area. He then built his own shop-Marv's Body Shop-and operated it for the next 40 years. He rebuilt several antique cars there. He also farmed 80 acres for most all of those years as well. He did volunteer work for Friends Ministry, Autumnwood of McBain, Light House Café, and the Jail Ministry for 15 years. He enjoyed tinkering and wood working building many different pieces of furniture.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Private burial services will be held at the Riverside Township Cemetery with Rev. Dirk Koetje officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Marvin's name to the Prosper Christian Reformed Church, 1975 E. Prosper Road, Falmouth, Mi. 49632 or Friends Ministry, 3728 S. Morey Road, Lake City, Mi. 49651. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.