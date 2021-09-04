Mary A. Kislov

Mary Anne Kislov, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Medilodge of Grand Traverse County. She was 85.
Mary was born on September 1, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan to John and Olga (Nezwazky) Springer. Mary made her living as a licensed practical nurse working within a physician's office for many years. She could often be found enjoying a good book, spending time in the garden, or looking forward to the next family get-together. She will be deeply missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Del) Wheeler; three sons: Brian (Mary) Hughes, James (Mary Kay) Fletemeyer and Eric Fletemeyer; one sister, Phyllis (Mark) Blodgett; grandchildren: Kristopher (Cat), David (Kimberly), Stephen, Allyson (Jason), Fisher, Kenzie, Leah, Payton, Hunter, Hayden and Brylie; great-grandchildren: Lorna, Mason and Brooklynn; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Christine and Michael.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wonderland Humane Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.