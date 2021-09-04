Mary A. Kislov
Memoriams

Mary Anne Kislov, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Medilodge of Grand Traverse County. She was 85.

Mary was born on September 1, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan to John and Olga (Nezwazky) Springer. Mary made her living as a licensed practical nurse working within a physician's office for many years. She could often be found enjoying a good book, spending time in the garden, or looking forward to the next family get-together. She will be deeply missed.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Del) Wheeler; three sons: Brian (Mary) Hughes, James (Mary Kay) Fletemeyer and Eric Fletemeyer; one sister, Phyllis (Mark) Blodgett; grandchildren: Kristopher (Cat), David (Kimberly), Stephen, Allyson (Jason), Fisher, Kenzie, Leah, Payton, Hunter, Hayden and Brylie; great-grandchildren: Lorna, Mason and Brooklynn; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Christine and Michael.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wonderland Humane Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.