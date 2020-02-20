EVART — Mary A. Stewart, of Evart, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Skilled Nursing Center. She was 95.
Mary was born June 13, 1924 in Detroit to John Frederick and Jennie (McCauley) Frost. She graduated from Mackenzie High School, Detroit, in 1942. Mary married William Dean Stewart on September 28, 1946 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1969. She had lived in Detroit, Fort Mill, SC, Hudson, FL, and Evart, MI. Mary had worked as a secretary, her last job being with the University of Michigan Hospital. She attended the United Methodist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. Mary enjoyed photography, golf, and raising German Shepherd show dogs.
Mary is survived by her two sons, William (Marcia) Stewart of Evart, MI, Richard (Patricia) Stewart of San Antonio, TX; her two grandsons, Chad (Lisa) Stewart of New Baltimore, MI, Matthew (Tiffany) Stewart of Milford, MI; her great-grandchildren, Tyler (Amber) LeCoumpte, Aaron LeCoumpte, Logan Stewart and Teague Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, J.C. Duckworth.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mary Arlene Stewart are at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at the First Baptist Church, Evart with Pastor Ryan Beilfuss officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corey Funeral home in Evart and 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Stewart will be laid to rest next to her husband in Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley, MI.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
