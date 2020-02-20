Mary A. Stewart

EVART — Mary A. Stewart, of Evart, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Skilled Nursing Center. She was 95.

Mary was born June 13, 1924 in Detroit to John Frederick and Jennie (McCauley) Frost. She graduated from Mackenzie High School, Detroit, in 1942. Mary married William Dean Stewart on September 28, 1946 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1969. She had lived in Detroit, Fort Mill, SC, Hudson, FL, and Evart, MI. Mary had worked as a secretary, her last job being with the University of Michigan Hospital. She attended the United Methodist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. Mary enjoyed photography, golf, and raising German Shepherd show dogs.

Mary is survived by her two sons, William (Marcia) Stewart of Evart, MI, Richard (Patricia) Stewart of San Antonio, TX; her two grandsons, Chad (Lisa) Stewart of New Baltimore, MI, Matthew (Tiffany) Stewart of Milford, MI; her great-grandchildren, Tyler (Amber) LeCoumpte, Aaron LeCoumpte, Logan Stewart and Teague Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, J.C. Duckworth.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mary Arlene Stewart are at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at the First Baptist Church, Evart with Pastor Ryan Beilfuss officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corey Funeral home in Evart and 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Stewart will be laid to rest next to her husband in Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley, MI.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.