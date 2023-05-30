Mary Ann Beilfuss, age 85, of Reed City passed away Friday, May 26, 2023.
She was born January 2, 1938 in LeRoy to Oscar Leander and Nannie Estella (Lindell) Lindquist where she grew up on the family farm. After graduating from LeRoy High School in 1956, Mary Ann helped her mom on the farm and went to work at Evart Products. She married Wayne Beilfuss on August 10, 1963. A few years later, she would give birth to the first of their four children. She would make raising their children, along with working on the family farm, her life-long focus. Mary Ann was an animal lover and a big fan of country music.
Surviving are her children; son, Kevin Beilfuss; daughters, Nancy Hewitt and Luann (Alan) Mabarak; sister-in-law, Ellen Addington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Renae Ann; parents, Leander and Nannie; sister, Eleanor Spicuzza; brothers, August, Donald, Fredrick, John, Leland, Lester (Jiggs), and Lewis; infant siblings, Lucille, Elmer and Robert; and several sisters-in-law and brothers in-law.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City following services.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lake County Council on Aging or to Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan Hospice.
