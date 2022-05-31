Mary Ann Byers of Cadillac passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 82. Mary Ann was born May 23, 1940 in Cadillac to Ellsworth G. and Pauline E. (Laney) Blackmer.

She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958 and had been employed at Cadillac State Bank for many years and later worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for over 10 years before retiring. Mary Ann was also a Mary Kay consultant for many years. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac and the Cadillac Garden Club.

Mary Ann loved cooking, traveling, gardening and for many years she and her husband attended the HODAG in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

On December 29, 1962 she married Loren D. "Jim" Byers and he survives her along with her sister, Victoria "Vickie" Blackmer of Cadillac; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frederick (Karen) Blackmer.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until time of mass. Her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Garden Club. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

