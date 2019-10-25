MANTON — Mary Ann Clark of Manton passed away Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019 at her home. She was 50. Mary Ann was born on October 9, 1969 in Batesville, Mississippi to Paul E. & Ruth E. (Wright) Hall and they preceded her in death.
Mary Ann graduated from Cadillac High School and attended college for a short time and later worked in home health care. She loved her family, helping people and animals.
On October 31, 2008 in Cadillac she married Rusty Clark and he survives her along with her children: Tony Platz and Damien Platz both of Cadillac; a step-daughter, Araya Clark of Tustin and 3 step grandchildren; her siblings: Jim (Julie) Hall of Spring, Texas, Paul (Martha) Hall of Lapeer, Michigan, Sandy (Gerald) Fredell of Cadillac and Cathy (Robert) Bowling of Swartz Creek, Michigan and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering for her family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
