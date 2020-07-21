MARION — Mary Ann Jackson, of longtime resident Marion, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was 91.
She was born on December 15, 1928 in West Virginia to parents Max and Frances (Govekar) Burnick. She entered into marriage with Raymond Jackson on October 30, 1951 in Southbend, Indiana. Mary loved spending time outdoors and often could be found cutting her grass, gardening or working around the house and yard. She enjoyed the thrill of playing the lotto, spent time creating crafts or engaging in conversation over a cup of coffee. Mary Ann was giving of her time, energy and effort and had countless hours of volunteering for the school and their many sporting events. She was a former member of just about every snowmobile club around, including Marion, McBain and Manton's clubs. She will be deeply missed by her family and remembered for her strong will and as a proud mother and grandmother.
Mary Ann is survived by a loving family, her daughter, JoAnne (Scott) Davidson of Marion; her son, William (Robin) Jackson of Marion; eleven grandchildren, Sarah, David, Brad, Mary, Brad, Michelle, Kasey, Sarah, Julie, Zack, Ellie; nine great-grandchildren, Devin, Betsie, Lily, Hailey, Ross, Olivia, Samantha, Journey, Dream, and Saiy; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in May of 2014 and her two sisters, Sylvia Dontje and Frances Goodrich.
Graveside committal services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Park Lake Cemetery in Marion Township. Those attending are asked to wear a mask, if medically able, and remain socially distant for the health and well being of others.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Bill Jackson.
