Mary Ann Korr

Mary Ann (Bowler/Petersen) Korr, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at the Villa at the Bay in Petoskey, Michigan. Mary is survived by her sister Barbara Boland and her children Todd (Christi) Petersen, Christie (Rodney) Johnson and George (Allison) Korr and also her four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lewis Bowler and Lorene Zahm Bowler, and her brother Richard G. Bowler.
Mary was born in 1945 in Belding, Michigan, grew up on a farm, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Parnell. Mary loved learning. She frequented libraries and attended St. Mary's College ('63-64) and Central Michigan University ('84-87).
Mary married Richard Petersen in 1967. After they parted ways, she married George Korr in 1979. Mary lived most of her life in Cadillac, Michigan, and then moved to Petoskey to be near family in 2007.
Mary loved her family and reading of all kinds, including scripture. She enjoyed music, long walks in nature, bird watching, cross country skiing, dogs, camping, golfing, watching sunsets, watching Jeopardy, and eating hamburgers.
Mary was a very humble person, and she was always a survivor, until Covid-19. Her family takes great comfort in the hope that Mary now rests in peace.
Mary's best chapter of life may have been the last decade where she had the consistent care, wonderful support system, and the love of peaceful hearts, hands, and hugs of all the "Motherly staff" at the Bortz/Villa. They were her "other family" and provided her stability, routine, patience, and love in endless ways. For example, she was unanimously voted by staff as "Homecoming Queen". Mary was very pleased that she didn't have to get groceries, cook, clean or do laundry at the Villa.
Mary's family is very thankful and grateful for the caring staff at the Villa at the Bay, whom Mary deeply loved and appreciated.
Arrangements are in the care of Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey. Those wishing to honor Mary's memory are asked to consider donating to St. Francis Xavier Church of Petoskey or Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Library Endowment.
A celebration of life will be held when family and friends can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, Mary would be pleased if you went outside for a walk in nature to celebrate life.
