Mary Ann Matzke, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her home. She was 57.
Mary Ann Gaffke was born on July 19, 1964 in Duluth, Minnesota. She was raised by her parents, Richard and Sandy Derevage. She was a graduate of Evart High School. She will be remembered by her family and friends as having a calming presence and being the light of the room. Mary was a creative and artistic person who shined in many crafts, especially her homemade tumblers. She liked spending time outdoors and going on camping trips, but most of all she cherished the time spent with her family, friends and her dogs.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Joe Matzke; children, Haeli (Bryon) Courter, Kelsey (Nathan Cain) Kline and Nikki (Jeffrey) Newland; grandchildren, Jacob, Isaac, Luna, Nakoma, Jorydann and Shane; mother, Sandy (Sue Duckworth) Derevage; siblings, Richard (Aggie) Derevage and Kristie Derevage; best friend, Laura Ault; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Derevage.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family towards future education funds for her loving grandchildren.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
