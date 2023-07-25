Mary Ann Reamer of Cadillac passed away Sunday morning, July 23, 2023 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 82. Mary Ann was born on August 9, 1940 in Boon to Tony & Mary (Taucher) Zakrajsek.
Mary Ann was a lifelong resident of the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School. On July 15, 1967 in Cadillac she married Michael "Mike" Reamer. It was just a few days after graduation that she started her career in banking working at the Cadillac State Bank. She was with the bank through many name changes with her over 40 years of service and retired as Senior VP of the Trust Department.
A big part of Mary Ann's life was spent volunteering and being a member of the Elks Lodge in Cadillac where she served as the bookkeeper as well as in many other offices there. She also was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac and for many years she managed the gift shop for the church. Mary Ann was an avid reader; she loved her cats and enjoyed trips to the casino.
Survivors include her brother, Anthony "Tony" Zakrajsek of Orleans, Michigan and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike on June 16, 2000.
Private family graveside services will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or to the Elks Lodge of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.