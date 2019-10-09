MCBAIN — Mary Ann Walker passed away and is now where she wanted to be, with Jesus.
She joins her son David, mother and father, brothers and friends. Mary Ann is still alive in Jesus Christ.
Mary Ann was born of Joseph and Catherine Diroff at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio on July 10, 1932
Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. Her husband and her children were her greatest blessings.
She is survived by her husband David W. Walker, her daughter Therese Wall (Gary), her son Daniel (Rachel), her son Dean (Jamie), her sisters Joan and Dorothy, brother Leo, grandkids Angela Trypin, Thomas Trypin, Deanna Felsk (Joel) Beth Walker, Angela Walker, Kayla Walker, Greg and Megan Torrey, Daniel and Liz Wall, Debra Wall, Jake and Renae Torrey, great-grandkids; Brody, Savana, Avery, Lilly, Tate, Jayden, Stetson, Whalen, Camden, Westley, Gracie, Logan, Donovan, Aubrey, Hailey, Brylee, Kylie, Kingston, Olivia and Marik, as well as countless nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann and Dave were married Dec. 17 1956. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary in December 2018.
Mary Ann’s faith was solid and unwavering, regardless of the situation.
Some of her favorite Scriptures were:
Psalms 34:1: I will bless the LORD at all times; His praise will always be on my lips.
1 Thessalonians 5: 18 Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
Some of her favorite pastimes included reading the Bible, watching Christian television, witnessing to anyone who was interested, writing letters, enjoying her family, embracing her grandbabies, or any baby for that matter, playing the piano organ and accordion. She loved to play bingo and crochet.
Mary Ann would not want us to be sorrowful, but delight and celebrate in the Lord.
“Rejoice‘ she would say ‘Rejoice and Praise the Lord‘!
Her family knows for a fact that the Lord is telling her:
“Well done, good and faithful servant.‘ Matthew 25:23
Mom, you are missed and we all love you, see you when it’s our time.
Funeral Service will be held at the Giving Hope Ministries, Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. with Pastor Dan Walker officiating. Visitation with be held from 3 p.m. till time of funeral service. Burial will take place at the Rose Lake Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
