CADILLAC — Mary Ann Weiland of Cadillac passed away, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 86.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
A full obituary will follow in the Cadillac News.
