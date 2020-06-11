CADILLAC — Mary Ann Weiland of Cadillac passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 86.
Mary Ann was born on January 11, 1934 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Harold N. & Janet L. (Dodge) Magee. Mary Ann graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti and went on to attend Michigan State Normal where she completed a medical secretarial certification.
On April 30, 1960 she married Delvin Rowe “Del‘ Weiland in Ypsilanti, Michigan and they lived in Dearborn, Michigan for a while before moving to Roscommon and in 1970 they moved to Cadillac. Del preceded her in death on November 18, 2010. In 2017 Mary Ann moved to the Frankfort area to be closer to her family.
Mary Ann was an active member of the Cadillac community. She was a member of the Cadillac Women’s Club, Cadillac Garden Club and the D.A.R (Daughters of the American Revolution). She loved playing bridge and was a member of two bridge clubs and also belonged to bowling leagues in Cadillac. She also volunteered at Franklin School in the Library with the literacy program there. Traveling and camping were a big part of her life and traveled to all 48 lower states and after her husband retired they spent over 15 winters in Fort Myers, Florida at the Gulf Waters RV Resort.
Her family was very important to her and her survivors include her sons, Dennis Rowe (Coleen) Weiland of Benzonia, Michigan and Frederick W. “Fritz‘ Weiland of Oshkosh, WI; her two grandchildren, whom meant the world to her and was so proud and happy of, Jace Weiland and Danielle Weiland; her sister, Roberta “Bobbie‘ Harder of Stevensville, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Parish Assistant Judy Coffey officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Visitation will be Monday from noon until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the Cadillac Women’s Club or Cadillac Garden Club.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
