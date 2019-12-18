LAKE CITY — Mary Arlene Pipoly, age 82, of Lake City passed away on December 15, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

She was born on March 11, 1937 to Frank and Pauline (Bayer) Matecun at Muskegon. She married Andrew X. Pipoly on August 30, 1958 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Muskegon.

Mary had worked as a secretary for Muskegon Piston Ring for many years. She was a member of the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church where she was active in Bible Study, the Women’s Group, coffee break, and bringing in meals. Mary and Andrew also drove people to their doctor appointments. She enjoyed visiting, reading, camping, traveling, and having her grandchildren around her.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew X. Pipoly; her daughters, Beth (Kenneth) Zuiderveen of Falmouth, Dianne (Robert) Bowers of McBain and stepdaughter, Sue Marshall of Grand Rapids. Her many grandchildren are: Rebecca (Josh) Parmelee, Renae (Thomas) Jakubisin, Kendra (Christopher) Jenema, Noelle (Raymond) Wallace, Melissa (Mike) Abbott, Melinda Markham, Holly (Jimmie) Abbott, Lindsey Oster, Paul (Amber) Oster Jr., Michael (Rachel) Owsinski, Amy (Greg) Voborskey; and 17 great-grandchildren. There is one brother, Thomas (Janet) Matecun of Dublin, Georgia; and a sister-in-law, Ellen (Frank) Vanderwal of Lake City also surviving.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Pipoly; daughter, Paula (Pipoly) Douglas; and grandchildren, Christa Pipoly and Robert Bowers Jr.

Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Jeff Kroondyk officiating. Burial will be in the Sherman Township Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be sent at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

