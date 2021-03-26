Mary Arvilla Knox age 78 of Cadillac, passed away on March 23, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. Mary was born on April 27, 1942 in Marquette, Mi. to Earl and Mary (Vadnas) Lancour. She married Bruce Knox on Nov. 19, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa and he preceded her in death on July 25, 1986. Mary was a practicing Catholic all her worshiping years. She enjoyed camping, traveling, playing Bingo, painting, embroidery work, and going to the casino. She loved her family very much and loved to teach her grandchildren new things. She took them out driving before they were supposed to and figured it was never too early to start.
She is survived by her children, Roy Allen Knox of Sweetwater Tn., Ruth (Louis) D'Ambrosio of Shelby Township, Cherie Peters of Cadillac and Terry (Kerry) Knox of McBain. She has 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Earl (Nena) Lancour of Manistee, Betty (Jim) Statts of Cadillac, and Rodney (Vanda) Lancour of Amarillo, Tx.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step father, Lawrence Tennant, sister, Janice (Larry) Burtt, and a daughter in law, Linda Knox.
Private family viewing will take place at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery at Marquette on the family plot. Memorial contributions may be left to Hospice of Northern Michigan. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
