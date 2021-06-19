Mary Beth Davis of LeRoy passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at home. She was 66.

Mary Beth was born May 5, 1955 in Detroit to George and Hilda (Trautner) Schemmel. She graduated from Warren Woods High School.

Mary Beth worked at several grocery stores as deli manager. She was a people person and thoroughly enjoyed her work. She later worked as a seamstress as well. Mary Beth also loved pets of all kinds, from furry to feathered. Her German heritage often came out as she was known to tell things exactly as they were. She loved spending time with her grandchildren at the beach and going fishing on Rose Lake.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michial "Mike" Davis; children: Dianna (Matthew) Holder of Warren, John (Lisa) Andrzejewski of LeRoy; grandchildren: Katie, Sarah, Alexis, Ethan, Noel; great-grandson, Oliver; brothers, William (Cathy) Schemmel of Florida and John Schemmel of Harrison Township.

Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents and Dianna and John's father, Donald Andrzejewski.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.