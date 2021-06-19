Mary Beth Davis of LeRoy passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at home. She was 66.
Mary Beth was born May 5, 1955 in Detroit to George and Hilda (Trautner) Schemmel. She graduated from Warren Woods High School.
Mary Beth worked at several grocery stores as deli manager. She was a people person and thoroughly enjoyed her work. She later worked as a seamstress as well. Mary Beth also loved pets of all kinds, from furry to feathered. Her German heritage often came out as she was known to tell things exactly as they were. She loved spending time with her grandchildren at the beach and going fishing on Rose Lake.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michial "Mike" Davis; children: Dianna (Matthew) Holder of Warren, John (Lisa) Andrzejewski of LeRoy; grandchildren: Katie, Sarah, Alexis, Ethan, Noel; great-grandson, Oliver; brothers, William (Cathy) Schemmel of Florida and John Schemmel of Harrison Township.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents and Dianna and John's father, Donald Andrzejewski.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
