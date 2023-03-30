Mary Branson

BRANSON, Mary Mae (Wegner), age 96, passed away peacefully at her home in Mesick, March 23, 2023. Mary was born August 9, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, to Paul William (Elsie Mae Haas) Wegner. She entered marriage with James Otto "Doc" Branson II on December 22, 1945, in Hartland, Michigan. 'Doc' and Mary began their lives and family in the Detroit area. They moved to Pontiac in 1957 then Midland in 1967, where they spent most of their lives, before becoming a part of the Mesick community in 1975 to own and operate "Doc's Party Store". Mary made Mesick her home permanently in 2013.
A graduate of Hartland High School (1943), she received her master's degree in education from Wayne State University (1948). Mary taught school in Highland Park and Midland for 42 years; retiring in 1988. She was a charter member of the Highland Park Forever Friendship Club, where she was the keynote speaker for the 75 th Club Reunion (2018). Mary was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES) Sherman Chapter #97, AMVETs Auxiliary Post #120, Midland Amateur Radio Club, American Red Cross Water Safety Program, and Future Homemakers of America. She enjoyed swimming, roller skating, yarn & decoration crafts, and cooking. Mary was very active in her community and loved helping her brothers and sisters in the Masons & Stars monthly James E. Dillon Lodge pastie bake. Along with her eldest daughter, she participated in "Young at Heart" of Mesick & "Stars Lunch Bunch" outings with fellow active members and seniors from the surrounding community.
She is survived by: her children, Jalene (Duane) Croel, CeAnn (Gary) Branson, and James (Tina) Branson III; her niece, Diane (Rick) Ake; Marianna Bagge of Finland/Colorado; grandchildren/great grandchildren, Cameren Croel, Justin (Laura) Guerra & their 5 children, Jaime (Kelly) Bemiss, Reese Guerra & his 5 children, Jose Guerra & his 3 children, James O Branson IV, Zachary Branson, Duane T. (Tracey) Croel and their son. Mary had countless "bonus" children/grandchildren/great grandchildren/nieces/nephews that she "adopted" over her long and full life.
For the past 10 years Mary has enjoyed the constant friendship and companionship of her dear friend Karen Naples and close neighbor Sara Truog & their families.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 52 years, James O. Branson II (1998); her parents, Paul (1965) & Elsie (1963); brother, Paul (1956); and sister, Elizabeth (2009); sons-in-law, Duane N. Croel (2013) & Gary Holt (2022); in-laws, Ray Sr. & Dora Smith; brothers-in-law, Ray Jr. & Charles; and grandson, Branden Croel (1984).
A Celebration of Life will be hosted on April 22, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Mesick Masonic Lodge, open to the public, the family encourages attendees to bring stories and memories of Mary to share at the conclusion of the OES Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GTC Animal Control (2650 LaFranier Road, Traverse City, MI, 49686) or a local animal rescue of your choosing.
In accordance with her final wishes, her cremains will be interred alongside her husband at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Midland, MI (interment date yet to be determined)
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
