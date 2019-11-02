MOUNT PLEASANT — Mary Elizabeth Kleinhans, age 95, of Alma, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma.
Funeral Services for Mary will be held at the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Curt Jensen officiating.
A luncheon will immediately follow at the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place after the luncheon at Homer Township Cemetery in Midland.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church or the William F. and Mary E. Kleinhans Gleaner Scholarship Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. To view Mary’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.
