JENNINGS — Mary Elizabeth Todd, age 95, of Jennings, passed away on July 7, 2019 at Munson Hospital in Traverse City.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jennings Community Church with Rev. Larry Shetenhelm officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jennings.
Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
