On April 10, 2023, Mary Ellen Grabendike ran through the gates of Heaven with no cane, no walker and no wheelchair.
The metal in her leg she had lived with for many years was replaced with new heavenly bone and the pain she had lived with was gone.
Due to her health, she had made many moves over the past year, but has reached her permanent home with no more change of address kits needed.
She looked forward to holding her three babies that had never been held in her arms, and she has now felt the joy of that moment in heaven. I'm sure she still has them in her arms.
Mary Ellen was born to Cecil and Helen Hertel in Jackson, MI on May 27, 1946. Her son reminds us she came into this world with one mission, to help those who needed it. To help her fulfill her mission, she continued her education at Henry Ford Nursing School, Wayne State University and then to a master's degree in her nursing career at U of M.
Her son shares the story of his grandma which his mother often told that when she was a little girl her mother would prepare food for the homeless and set it outside for them to take.
Mary Ellen would soon develop that same caring and concern from her mother and that trait carried with her to the end of her earthly days.
Mary Ellen worked in many medical facilities, but her favorite was Mercy Hospital in Cadillac. Her nickname of "Meg" was given to her there and it remained with her.
She was married to Gary Grabendike and during that marriage they became the happy parents on February, 4, 1983, to a 5-month-old son, Michael Richard Grabendike. Michael Richard says he was given the best gift when he was adopted because he was chosen by a mother who loved God and she taught him just how important we are to Jesus. She taught him that when you accept Jesus into your heart, you will have eternal salvation. Michael Richard later blessed Meg and Gary with a Grandson who became Meg's pride and joy. He was proudly named Michael Christian Grabendike and the two became known as Big Mike and Little Mike. They both survive her.
Big Mike Later brought a "daughter" into her life and Mary Ellen was very proud to accept Sarah Lam as her daughter over the past 11 years. Sarah also survives Mary Ellen. One of her great joys was being able to introduce Sarah as her daughter, always followed by "She is such a sweet person."
Her favorite past time was garage saleing and, if it was a good deal, you could be assured when she walked away it was going with her. Not because she needed it, but because it was a good deal. Those good deals would eventually find their way back into the donation boxes, but not until you were told about the good deal she had gotten on it.
I'm sure if there are garage sales in Heaven, she will fill her mansion with all the good deals.
She was a member of The Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas where she developed many friendships.
A very special thank you to Brenda Dezueew for all her help in Mary Ellen's last few months. She has been a great friend to Mary Ellen for many years and has helped to make her many moves over the last three months less stressful for her.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date per her wishes.
She requested that anyone wishing to make a memorial tribute in her honor make a donation to the food pantry at The Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas, MI. The address for the church is 8372 S Lucas Road, McBain MI, 49657. She greatly appreciated the support shown to her from the food pantry which she received over the years.
Burial will be in Jackson, MI beside her parents at a later date and she will also be burried with with her cat Midnight's ashes.
Mary Ellen Grabendike, I ask you to please take one last fall. Please run as fast as you can to the feet of Jesus and fall down before Him, love and adore Him, his name is wonderful, He is Jesus your Lord.
Love and miss you, chop chop!
Enjoy Heaven!
