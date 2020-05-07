CADILLAC—Beloved mother Mary Hackworth died on May 1, 2020 at age 83 at Munson Hospital in Cadillac. She will return to Illinois for her final resting place. She was married to Carter Hackworth who preceded her in death. She has left behind her sons; Anthony “Tony‘ and Todd, her daughters; Tammy and Teresa and their husbands; Duane and Rich, her four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was a pioneer in manufacturing, tackling line jobs never done by a woman. She fought for her place at Metcut and Elco/Textron and partnered with coworkers to be the best. She was one person who helped open the door for other women to follow. When not working to provide for her family she spent time raising her children, gardening and enjoying country rural living.
Her family is heartbroken but know she is at peace. Though they can no longer see her, she is always by their side and in their hearts and memories. As life continues and god calls them up one by one she will be there to greet them arms open for each one.
