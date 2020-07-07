GRESHAM, OR — Mary Jane Cooper passed away on January 2, 2020.
She had retired from her longtime work with Wycliffe Bible Translators and was living in Gresham, Oregon, with her husband, Russ Cooper. She had been fighting with incurable cancer, called a Leiomyosarcoma for more than three years, and she was 71 years of age when she passed away.
A graveside Celebration of Life honoring Mary Jane Cooper will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cherry Valley Cemetery in Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan, with Pastor Robert Tripp officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.