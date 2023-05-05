Mary Jane Crystal, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 76.
Mary was born on August 5, 1946 to William and Dorothy (Palermo) Harden Sr. in Warsaw, New York. She entered into marriage with Richard Gene Crystal over 30 years ago. Mary Jane worked for Kmart and recently retired from Walmart. In her spare time, she could often be found crafting, working with ceramics and putting together puzzles. Mary loved to cook and bake, and was known for making the best stuffed green peppers at family events. She cherished the time spent with her family and loved surrounding herself with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Richard Gene Crystal of Cadillac; children, Joseph (Jenny Collins) Comstock Sr. of Hersey and Anthony (Lisa) Comstock Sr. of Barryville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Curtis (Sophie) Comstock, Ashley Comstock, Justine Comstock, Anthony Comstock Jr., Alex Comstock, Arron Comstock, Ashtin (Tim Courtemanche) Comstock, Samantha Comstock, and Joseph Comstock Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, William (Charlene) Harden Jr. of Utica; sister, Rebecca (David) Harvey of Auburn Hills; sister-in-law, Kris (Richard) Brower; niece, Kim Zielinski; nephews, John Stilley, Christopher Harden, Brent Silkwood and David (Courtney) Silkwood; great-nephew, Charlie (Terry) Falconberry; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Harden Sr.; her in-laws, Woodrow and Lorraine Crystal; a brother-in-law, Keith Crystal; and a sister-in-law, Kay Silkwood.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.