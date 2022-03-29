Mary Jane Heckathorn, age 76 of Cadillac and formerly Marion, passed away at Green Acres on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1945 in Marion to Howard and Mildred (Watt) Heckathorn.
She enjoyed doing crafts work, her friends and going to the Cadillac Senior Citizens.
Mary is survived by 3 siblings, Bonnie (Harold) Yarrington of Rogers Heights, Keith Heckathorn of Marion and Kathryn (Wilmer) Rice of Evart. She has many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mildred (Watt) Heckathorn, sister, Verna (Jerry) Branch, brother, James Heckathorn, 3three nephews, one niece, and a great nephew
Family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place on the family lot in Greenwood Cemetery at Marion. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
