Mary Jane Morris, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 89.
Mary Jane was born on May 1, 1932 to Thomas F. and Mary Josephine (Becker) Brogan in Pittston, PA. On June 13, 1953 she entered into marriage with Gerald Robert Morris in Pittston, PA. After completing high school, Mary Jane received her associates degree in Business from Wilkes College in Wilkes Barre, PA. She went on to spend her career working as a M.E.S.C. Supervisor for the State of Michigan, until her time of retirement. In her spare time, she was involved in countless community organizations throughout the years. Mary Jane cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gerald Morris of Cadillac; children, Catherine Szymke, Karen Schroer and Luann Adams; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends,
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Brogan; son-in-law, Robert Szymke; sister, Eileen Casper; and a brother, Thomas Brogan.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Father Michael Janowski will preside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.