Mary Jane "M.J."Sandelius of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home . She was 79.

Mary Jane was born March 31, 1943 in Cadillac. She worked various places in Cadillac before retiring from JCPenny. Known as M.J. to her coworkers and friends there, she loved working the jewelry counter and interacting with all the customers. Mary Jane loved spending time in Daytona Beach and going for walks along the ocean. She was truly loved by everyone who knew her. Many special neighbors, friends, coworkers and friends who became family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Lee Sandelius of Cadillac; children: Marcia (Jim) Ketchum of Redford Township, Dan Sandelius of Lake City, Todd (Pam) Sandelius of Tustin, Jeff (Joyce) Sandelius of Cadillac and Zonia Davis of Manton; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Earl James Jeffery, Eunice Ruth (Snow) Pomranky; step-father, Earl Pomranky; her daughter-in-law, Kelly Sandelius and a great-grandson, Joshua Pike.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

