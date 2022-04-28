Mary Jean Jacobson, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was 63.
Mary was born on July 22, 1958 to Ralph Vernon and Irene Mary (Monroe) McBrian in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School, Class of 1976. On August 13, 1993 she entered into marriage with Dale Lynn Jacobson in Cadillac. In her spare time, she liked making special trips to the casino. Mary loved her pets and had several loving dogs and a cat. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Dale Jacobson; children, Chad (Andrea) Ingraham, Jake Jacobson, and Brian Halas; several grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Denny McBrian; sister-in-law, Alice McBrian, and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Irene McBrian; parents, Carl and Evelyn McBrian; brothers, Larry McBrian, Carl McBrian, Tim McBrian, Louie McBrian, and Al McBrian; and a sister, Brenda Allen.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
