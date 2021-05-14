Mary K. Hoisington Sluiter, 71, of Cadillac went to sleep in Jesus, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 with her family surrounding her. She lost her short battle with cancer.
MHS was the second daughter born to Lawrence "Pete" and Irene Mae (Blackmer) Hoisington on October 17, 1949.
Mary loved her family and they were her life, especially her three grandsons and their families and her one great-grandson. She was so proud of her daughter and son.
Mary graduated from Cadillac High School in 1968. She achieved an associate's degree from CCHS and Ferris State College. Mary worked 42 years at Cadillac Mercy Hospital and retired at age 61. Mary retired for five years then got bored and went to work for Manton Consolidated Schools working with children and loving every minute there. She left there due to health concerns.
Mary was an active member of Manton Seventh Day Adventist Church. She held offices in the church and was their pianist, organist and keyboardist. Mary loved scared music; it gave her great peace of mind.
She also loved to read and would buy several books at a time and would sit right down to read them all. She also liked to sew, but most of all she loved motorcycles. Along with her husband, Wayne, they rode many years including many cross-county trips that always ended in Colorado to see their son and his family. Mary always said if the Lord called her home while riding she would have a smile on her face.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Wayne of 50 years, just short of their golden wedding anniversary, May 27, 1971; son, Terry Sluiter of Lupton, Colorado; daughter, Teresa Frye of Cadillac; grandsons: David (Taylor) Sluiter of Grand Junction, Colorado; Jared (Kristyn) Frye of Lake City, Brandon Frye (Katie) of Cadillac; great-grandson, Kalem Cash Sluiter of Grand Junction, Colorado; a sister, Cheerie Bultman (David) of Arizona; in-laws: Sandra Cole, Martin Sluiter, Carol Rolf and Arlene Small; and several nieces and nephews. One of her greatest disappointments was not being able to see her great-grandson this summer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Donaldson.
Mary also had brothers and sisters of the heart that she loved as her own, Wendy, Greg and Mary Jo, Rick and Mary, Mark and Anna, John and Pam all Blackmer and Donna Mae Peterson. Her church family was greatly loved and sustained her through tough times.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.
