Mary L. Davies of Copemish passed away Thursday evening, December 24, 2020 at The Maples - Benzie County Medical Care Facility in Frankfort. She was 71.
Mary was born on January 17, 1949 in Battle Creek to Guy E. & Edith L. (Squires) Wood and they preceded her in death.
On November 2, 1979 in Battle Creek, Michigan she married James E. Davies and he survives her along with children: Sherry (Kevin) Davies- Pringle of Harrietta, Jenny (Bill) Courtade of Traverse City, James Booth of Muskegon; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a sister, Betty Smith of Battle Creek.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sons, James W. Davies in 1992 and Nelson Weaver in 2020 and three brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 11:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sherman Mesick Cemetery in Springville Township.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.