Mary L. Davies
Memoriams

Mary L. Davies of Copemish passed away Thursday evening, December 24, 2020 at The Maples - Benzie County Medical Care Facility in Frankfort. She was 71.

Mary was born on January 17, 1949 in Battle Creek to Guy E. & Edith L. (Squires) Wood and they preceded her in death.

On November 2, 1979 in Battle Creek, Michigan she married James E. Davies and he survives her along with children: Sherry (Kevin) Davies- Pringle of Harrietta, Jenny (Bill) Courtade of Traverse City, James Booth of Muskegon; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a sister, Betty Smith of Battle Creek.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sons, James W. Davies in 1992 and Nelson Weaver in 2020 and three brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 11:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sherman Mesick Cemetery in Springville Township.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.