Mary Lorraine Zagers of Cadillac went to be with our Lord, Monday, December 5, 2022. She was 62.
Mary was born June 23, 1960 in Cadillac to Paul L. and Marjorie J. (Ward) Zagers and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1978 and graduated from college as a registered nurse in 1985. She worked as a nurse around the state of Michigan for 37 years. It was in her nature to care for others and she not only did so in her career but throughout her daily life. Mary loved to stay busy and spend time outside; she could often be found gardening or doing yard work. She was independent, loved her dog, Gunner and her family fiercely. Mary was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 20 years and proud of her achievement and cherished her many friendships there.
Mary is survived by her children: Megan, her husband, Ryan McConnell of Lake City, William Spence III and grandson, Maverick Spence of Traverse City; brother Mark, and his wife, Robin Zagers of Lake City; brother-in-law, Dave Dunbar of Cadillac and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Dunbar.
Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Brennan Woell officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until the service at noon. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to t he family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
