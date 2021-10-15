Mary Lou Bruske of Reed City passed away surrounded by her daughters on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Spectrum Health-Reed City Hospital. She was 88 years old.
She was born January 10, 1933 in Fremont, of Newaygo County, Michigan to Albert and Vera (Bennett) Zahm. Mary Lou was raised in Midland and graduated high school in 1952. After high school, she was employed with the F.W. Woolworth Company at a local store in Midland. On October 26, 1957 she was married in Midland to Dennis Bruske at the St. Brigid Catholic Church. Together with Dennis, Mary Lou settled in the Reed City area to work the farm and raise their family. She was a longtime member of the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church who enjoyed baking, snowmobiling, milking cows, and Friday fish fry.
She is survived by her daughters: Mary Ann (Jesse) Becerra, Diane (John) McIntyre, Susan (Steve) Pavelka, Louanne (Chuck) McIntyre, Denise (Jessy) Jordon; grandchildren: Rebecca, Brandon, Maria, Jesus, Tyler, Ryan, Morgan, Addison, Wade, Ren, Elaine, Elizabeth, James, Bethany; great grandchildren: Dakota, Hunter, Damien, Aona, John Paul, Timber, Samuel, and one on the way; her sisters Bert Townsend and Kathy Richter; and her brother Don (Betty) Zahm. Also surviving are special niece and nephew Judy and Bill Grahek. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Bruske; young son James; and young sister Grace Leon Zahm and her brother Albert Zahm; and her parents Albert and Vera Zahm.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the St. Philp-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City with burial to follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either:
St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church
Reed City Spectrum Health Rehab & Nursing Center
