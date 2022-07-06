Mary Lou Meadowcroft of Cadillac passed away Monday evening, July 4, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 91. Mary Lou was born on December 3, 1930 in Newberry, Michigan to Carl J. & Thelma H. (Wheeler) Garrod.

She graduated from Newberry High School. On December 22, 1955 in Sault Ste. Marie she married Jack Meadowcroft and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2002. Mary Lou and Jack had lived for many years in Alaska before moving back to Michigan.

Mary Lou enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching, cooking shows, and watching any shows about Alaska living. She enjoyed going to the Casino and taking trips to the Upper Peninsula. She enjoyed going out to eat and baking too. She loved having her family all together during the holidays and loved crafting projects. She especially loved going shopping with her granddaughters at Hobby Lobby for more crafting supplies. She loved to tell stories of when her boys were young and would reminisce about her time in Alaska.

Survivors include her son, Gary (Kathleen) Meadowcroft of Farwell; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her brother, Gary (Shelly) Garrod of Mesick and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Meadowcroft; three brothers: William, Leroy, and Carl Garrod.

In accordance with Mary Lou's wishes cremation will take place and her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

