Mary Lou Odette

Mary Lou, age 91, passed away March 6, 2021.
She was born September 3, 1929, to the late Mary Oates (Franklin) and Robert Edwin Oates in Flint, Michigan in Genesee County.
She enjoyed breeding and showing Boston terriers, playing cribbage with her family, singing, car rides to Tustin, and classifying birds and plants. Mary Lou and Bernard hosted the Odette family pig roast for seven consecutive years at their home on Berry Lake. She enjoyed winters in Texas with her late husband. She had a beloved cat Tom who passed in January 2021 at the age of 22 years old, who was a stray she found in one of her winters in Texas.
She won the 2015 Athena Award as the first award recipient in Cadillac to honor her leadership of women in business in the local community. In 1976, she started and ran Kozy Kennels, a local dog grooming and boarding parlor and pet shop for 20 years in business.
Surviving are her children, Joe (Johna) Odette, Kenneth Odette, Rose Mary Odette, John (Bonnie) Odette; her grandchildren, Amy (John) Lawrence, Joe (Jill) Odette, Andy (Krista) Odette, Robert (Toni) Odette, David Welliver, Brian Welliver, Kaitlin (Ippei) Koshiba, Steven (Beth) Odette, Alex Odette, Amanda Odette; and her great-grandchildren, Jack Lawrence, Adam Lawrence, Mallory Lawrence, Dakota Redpath, Kyle Odette, Allison Odette, Gracie Odette, Madison Odette, Matthew Odette, Connor Leaf, Ella Odette, Mia Odette, Mary Koshiba, Zoey Odette, Owen Odette, and Oliver Stanton.
She was predeceased by Bernard George Odette, her husband, and Paula Odette, her daughter-in-law.
A Funeral and Burial Service will be held at a later date, at the Mount Carmel Cemetery located on S. Mitchell St. in Cadillac, Michigan 49601. Details will be posted in the Cadillac News and on Facebook.
