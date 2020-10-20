Former Cadillac resident, Mary Louise Freeman, 54, of Jenison, died Thursday morning October 15, 2020 at the Holland Hospital in Holland.
Born April 16, 1966 in Newberry, daughter of Boyd and Patricia (Kohler) Freeman, Mary was a 1984 graduate of Newberry High School.
Mary resided in Cadillac working in the food and beverage industry for 31 years, before moving to the Holland area in 2017 where she continued employment as a route dispatcher for Keurig/Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group. In 2018, she moved to Jenison where she presently resided.
Mary enjoyed baking, cooking, "girls" trips and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Mary in preceded in death by her sister Susan. Survivors include her parents, Boyd and Patricia (nee Kohler) Freeman, of Newberry; siblings Mark (Carla) Freeman of Newberry, Joyce (Colin) Bergel of Manistee, Steven Freeman of Jenison and Joe (Theresa) Freeman of L'Anse; nieces Kayla Bergel of Portage, Emily (Trever Overbeck) Bergel of Muncie, Indiana, Courtney Almli of Gwinn, Anna Freeman of Harvey and Tunisha Teske of Escanaba; nephews Ian Bergel of Grand Rapids and Michael (Devi) Eichenlaub of Lynnwood, Washington; great nieces and nephew Kinsley, Tesla and Archer; several aunts, an uncle, numerous cousins and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will take place Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 10:00 am 11:00 am at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Newberry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at the church with Fr. Marty Flynn officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required in accordance of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Memorials may be directed to St. Gregory's Catholic Church in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
