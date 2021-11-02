Mary Lynn Disbrow
Mary Lynn Disbrow, of Manton, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was 73.

Mary Lynn was born on December 19, 1947 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Herman E. and Edith M. (Scott) Ludeman. she grew up in Chesterfield, Michigan. She attended Mount Clemens High School, L'Anse Creuse High School and Cosmetology school. In 1967 she met and married Vernon Disbrow. The couple settled in the Mount Clemens/ Chesterfield Township area. She drove school bus and work other jobs. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and after her children were born, scouting groups. Her proudest achievement was fulfilling a promise to her father to complete high school in 1994 at Manton High School.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Vernon Disbrow; children, Lauren Brey of Sault Ste. Marie and Ian Disbrow of Manton; twin grandchildren, River and Simon Brey of Sault Ste. Marie; a brother, Gentry Ludeman of Chesterfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and services will take place at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

