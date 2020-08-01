MESICK — Mary Marcella Richardson of Mesick, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home. She was 81.
She was born January 5, 1939 in Jackson, Michigan to Orin A. and Marcella M. (Ferrick) Helton. Mary graduated from Parma High School and later worked as a secretary for her husband’s excavating business, Larry’s Excavating. Mary was an active member of The Tabernacle in Buckley. She was very talented at crocheting and created many beautiful pieces. She also enjoyed sewing, farming and gardening. Mary loved spending time with her dog, Lucky.
She is survived by her children, James “Jim‘ (Kimberly) Miller of Stockbridge, Michigan, William “Bill‘ (Jenny) Miller of Hanover, Michigan, Deborah (David) Dillingham of Mesick; grandchildren, Shanna, Ryan, Amber, Jade; great-grandchildren, Devin, Kylie, Brayden, Addison, Morgan, Makenzie, Jacob; siblings, Ann, Paul, John, George, Jim, A. Jay, Margaret, Linda, Ethel. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry in 2008.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 6192 Riverview Road, Mesick, Michigan 49668.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
