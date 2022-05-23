Mary Marie Tupis
Memoriams

Mary Marie Tupis of Cadillac passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at home. She was 89.

Mary was born August 27, 1932 in Ionia to Charles and Ruth (Asnigst) Sonier.

She retired from Rexair and later Four Winns as well. Mary loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and the many fishing trips she took with her husband, Rudy. Mary was also a snowmobile trail guide, taking people from out of town on rides through Northern Michigan. When she wasn't outdoors Mary enjoyed computer games and casino trips. She'll be remembered for her matter of fact personality and open, welcoming home.

Mary is survived by her children, Richard Scott of Florida, Luann McDonald of Cadillac, Rudy S. Tupis of Kalamazoo; grandson, Christopher Tupis (Dezerae Willis) of Lake City; great-grandchildren, Evie Jane and Dominic Tupis and many nieces and their spouses.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudy and her sister, June Osborne.

Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will take place this summer. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

