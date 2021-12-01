Mary Pearl Partica
Memoriams

Mary Pearl Partica of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Cherry Hill Haven in Traverse City. She was 103. She was born on July 3, 1918 in Dickson, Tennessee to Ruben Franklin & Ida May (Kimbro) Bowen.

On May 15, 1939 she married George Partica. George built their home in Madison Heights, Michigan in 1940. Mary was a homemaker; she was always there for her family when they came home from school, usually baking cookies or bread. Mary and her husband George loved to spend summers at their cottage in Canada on the Manitoulin Island. They enjoyed the winter months in southern California for many years.

Visiting with her grandchildren was always a special time for her. Mary always gave thanks to the Lord for living a long and healthy life.

Survivors include her two sons: Earl Partica of West Bloomfield, Michigan and Wayne (Susan) Partica of Cadillac; grandchildren: Nicole (Partica) Nagel, Tara (Joey) Cinicollo, Brett Partica, Blayne Partica, Ashley (Michael) Evans, Frank Partica, and Elizabeth (James) Gillett; great-grandchildren: Peyton, Lilian, Levi, Tenley, Geena, Corene, Eryx, Axten, and Eliza.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George in 1995 and a son, Frank Partica in 2005.

No services are planned at this time. Mary's final resting place will be at White Chapel in Troy, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.