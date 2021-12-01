Mary Pearl Partica of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Cherry Hill Haven in Traverse City. She was 103. She was born on July 3, 1918 in Dickson, Tennessee to Ruben Franklin & Ida May (Kimbro) Bowen.
On May 15, 1939 she married George Partica. George built their home in Madison Heights, Michigan in 1940. Mary was a homemaker; she was always there for her family when they came home from school, usually baking cookies or bread. Mary and her husband George loved to spend summers at their cottage in Canada on the Manitoulin Island. They enjoyed the winter months in southern California for many years.
Visiting with her grandchildren was always a special time for her. Mary always gave thanks to the Lord for living a long and healthy life.
Survivors include her two sons: Earl Partica of West Bloomfield, Michigan and Wayne (Susan) Partica of Cadillac; grandchildren: Nicole (Partica) Nagel, Tara (Joey) Cinicollo, Brett Partica, Blayne Partica, Ashley (Michael) Evans, Frank Partica, and Elizabeth (James) Gillett; great-grandchildren: Peyton, Lilian, Levi, Tenley, Geena, Corene, Eryx, Axten, and Eliza.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George in 1995 and a son, Frank Partica in 2005.
No services are planned at this time. Mary's final resting place will be at White Chapel in Troy, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.